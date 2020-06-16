All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:05 PM

13527 Gatestone Lane

13527 Gatestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13527 Gatestone Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.comMain Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have any available units?
13527 Gatestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 13527 Gatestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13527 Gatestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 Gatestone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13527 Gatestone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane offer parking?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have a pool?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13527 Gatestone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13527 Gatestone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
