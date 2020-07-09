9893 Treeside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PRISTINE END UNIT in great location. Beautifully maintained 3 bdrm, 2/2 bath townhome affords plenty of space including large den w/bay window & 1/2 bath on lower level. Main has hardwoods throughout & hosts a formal living rm w/gas f/p, formal dining rm, stainless steel appliance package, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, & finished garage w/painted floor & storage area. Back deck faces woods. Water included. Can't beat this location. Close to every type of shopping available. Myriad options for dining, grocery, medical and specialty shopping. Independence Blvd within minutes. Contact listing agent for any questions or application instructions. Application in attachments. App fee is $75 per adult applicant. Will require credit check, at least 1 year of steady employment in same field, background check & good rental history. Income requirements to equal or exceed 3 times the rental rate per month. No Pets