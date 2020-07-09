All apartments in Matthews
Location

9893 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRISTINE END UNIT in great location. Beautifully maintained 3 bdrm, 2/2 bath townhome affords plenty of space including large den w/bay window & 1/2 bath on lower level. Main has hardwoods throughout & hosts a formal living rm w/gas f/p, formal dining rm, stainless steel appliance package, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, & finished garage w/painted floor & storage area. Back deck faces woods. Water included. Can't beat this location. Close to every type of shopping available. Myriad options for dining, grocery, medical and specialty shopping. Independence Blvd within minutes. Contact listing agent for any questions or application instructions. Application in attachments. App fee is $75 per adult applicant. Will require credit check, at least 1 year of steady employment in same field, background check & good rental history. Income requirements to equal or exceed 3 times the rental rate per month. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9893 Treeside Lane have any available units?
9893 Treeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9893 Treeside Lane have?
Some of 9893 Treeside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9893 Treeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9893 Treeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9893 Treeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9893 Treeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 9893 Treeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9893 Treeside Lane offers parking.
Does 9893 Treeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9893 Treeside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9893 Treeside Lane have a pool?
No, 9893 Treeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9893 Treeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 9893 Treeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9893 Treeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9893 Treeside Lane has units with dishwashers.

