Beautiful 3 bedroom all brick house on cul-de-sac lot in Sardis Forest. New flooring being installed downstairs. This home features granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms and updated cabinetry throughout. The kitchen has gorgeous maple cabinets accented with beautiful stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods throughout. Large two-tiered deck perfect for entertaining, huge workshop PLUS over-sized two car garage in basement. Yard maintenance included.