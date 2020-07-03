All apartments in Matthews
1520 English Knoll Drive

1520 English Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 English Knoll Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very quaint home, with plank flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, back patio, central air, w/d connections and appliances. Prime location in Matthews, NC; close to the MARA ball fields, YMCA, parks and "downtown" Matthews. The neighborhood also has an entrance to the Matthews Greenway walking trails.
From downtown Matthews, take S. Trade Street, turn left on Brenham and right onto English Knoll.
$40 application fee per adult; Rent $1,375; Deposit $1,375

Call Simpson Properties to view the property (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

