1520 English Knoll Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very quaint home, with plank flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, back patio, central air, w/d connections and appliances. Prime location in Matthews, NC; close to the MARA ball fields, YMCA, parks and "downtown" Matthews. The neighborhood also has an entrance to the Matthews Greenway walking trails.

From downtown Matthews, take S. Trade Street, turn left on Brenham and right onto English Knoll.

$40 application fee per adult; Rent $1,375; Deposit $1,375



Call Simpson Properties to view the property (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker