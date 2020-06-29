All apartments in Matthews
1205 Township Parkway

1205 Matthews Township Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

A new Smart Home in Belmont, which is less than 12 minutes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and within 20 minutes of uptown Charlotte. Located across from Harris Teeter, within a walking distance from highly rated schools, and 1.5 miles from historic Belmont downtown with charming shops, eateries, cafes, breweries, and City Park. The home is a two-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, detached 1 car garage plus a 1 car pad, with bedrooms and laundry on the second floor. The first floor has an office, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and a gas range, a powder room, and a spacious family room leading to an outdoor patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Township Parkway have any available units?
1205 Township Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Township Parkway have?
Some of 1205 Township Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Township Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Township Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Township Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Township Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 1205 Township Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Township Parkway offers parking.
Does 1205 Township Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Township Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Township Parkway have a pool?
No, 1205 Township Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Township Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1205 Township Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Township Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Township Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
