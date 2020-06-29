1205 Township Parkway

Amenities

A new Smart Home in Belmont, which is less than 12 minutes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and within 20 minutes of uptown Charlotte. Located across from Harris Teeter, within a walking distance from highly rated schools, and 1.5 miles from historic Belmont downtown with charming shops, eateries, cafes, breweries, and City Park. The home is a two-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, detached 1 car garage plus a 1 car pad, with bedrooms and laundry on the second floor. The first floor has an office, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and a gas range, a powder room, and a spacious family room leading to an outdoor patio.