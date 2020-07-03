All apartments in Matthews
10028 Treeside Lane
10028 Treeside Lane

10028 Treeside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10028 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 story townhouse ready for you to move in. The townhouse features a living room with laminate floors, a half bathroom and laundry with tile floors and the 1 car garage with storage on the main level. On the bright and open 2nd floor you will find hardwoods and crown moldings that flow through the family room with gas fireplace, dining room area with pass through window into the upgrade kitchen which features granite counter tops, tile back splash, black appliances, 42" cabinets with some glass doors and a center island. The split floor plan upstairs features all bedrooms with the master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a private deluxe style bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Relax on the deck off the 2nd floor which provides cover over the driveway below for extra parking space or covered area to enjoy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Treeside Lane have any available units?
10028 Treeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Treeside Lane have?
Some of 10028 Treeside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Treeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Treeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Treeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10028 Treeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 10028 Treeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Treeside Lane offers parking.
Does 10028 Treeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Treeside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Treeside Lane have a pool?
No, 10028 Treeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10028 Treeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 10028 Treeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 Treeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Treeside Lane has units with dishwashers.
