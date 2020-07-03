10028 Treeside Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 story townhouse ready for you to move in. The townhouse features a living room with laminate floors, a half bathroom and laundry with tile floors and the 1 car garage with storage on the main level. On the bright and open 2nd floor you will find hardwoods and crown moldings that flow through the family room with gas fireplace, dining room area with pass through window into the upgrade kitchen which features granite counter tops, tile back splash, black appliances, 42" cabinets with some glass doors and a center island. The split floor plan upstairs features all bedrooms with the master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a private deluxe style bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Relax on the deck off the 2nd floor which provides cover over the driveway below for extra parking space or covered area to enjoy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com