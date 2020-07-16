All apartments in Lincoln County
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

7175 Hanging Rock Ct

7175 Hanging Rock Court · (925) 457-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC 28164

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014

This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances. All you need is your toothbrush Start living the Trilogy lifestyle. Home features a bright open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, office/den, & an oversized 2 car garage. Upgrades include recessed lighting, soft touch kitchen drawers, fireplace w/remote control, upgraded mantle, carpeted bedrooms, wood flooring, and area rugs throughout, full irrigation throughout the yard, and an extended owner's suite. Close to the amenity center. Trilogy is a 55+ community in Denver NC. Amenities include tennis, bocce & pickleball courts, indoor pool, hot tub, gym, billiard room, nature trails, huge Twin Mills Clubhouse with a new restaurant, The Foundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105014
Property Id 105014

(RLNE5511548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have any available units?
7175 Hanging Rock Ct has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have?
Some of 7175 Hanging Rock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Hanging Rock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Hanging Rock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Hanging Rock Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct offers parking.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct has a pool.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have accessible units?
No, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7175 Hanging Rock Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7175 Hanging Rock Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
