7175 Hanging Rock Ct

Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014
This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances. All you need is your toothbrush Start living the Trilogy lifestyle. Home features a bright open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, office/den, & an oversized 2 car garage. Upgrades include recessed lighting, soft touch kitchen drawers, fireplace w/remote control, upgraded mantle, carpeted bedrooms, wood flooring, and area rugs throughout, full irrigation throughout the yard, and an extended owner's suite. Close to the amenity center. Trilogy is a 55+ community in Denver NC. Amenities include tennis, bocce & pickleball courts, indoor pool, hot tub, gym, billiard room, nature trails, huge Twin Mills Clubhouse with a new restaurant, The Foundry.
