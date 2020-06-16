All apartments in Lewisville
8839 KIngstree Road

8839 Kings Tree Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home. Beautifully updated with granite, cherry cabinets. Approx 3782 sq. ft. Beautiful sun room located off kitchen overlooking oversized deck.. Finished basement has 2 full bedroom, 3 dens and office and a sun room. Beautiful brick oversized fire pit Detached garage with workshop. Ready for viewing 6/17.

(RLNE2864152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 KIngstree Road have any available units?
8839 KIngstree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, NC.
What amenities does 8839 KIngstree Road have?
Some of 8839 KIngstree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 KIngstree Road currently offering any rent specials?
8839 KIngstree Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 KIngstree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8839 KIngstree Road is pet friendly.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road offer parking?
Yes, 8839 KIngstree Road does offer parking.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 KIngstree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road have a pool?
No, 8839 KIngstree Road does not have a pool.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road have accessible units?
No, 8839 KIngstree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8839 KIngstree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8839 KIngstree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8839 KIngstree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
