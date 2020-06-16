Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home. Beautifully updated with granite, cherry cabinets. Approx 3782 sq. ft. Beautiful sun room located off kitchen overlooking oversized deck.. Finished basement has 2 full bedroom, 3 dens and office and a sun room. Beautiful brick oversized fire pit Detached garage with workshop. Ready for viewing 6/17.



(RLNE2864152)