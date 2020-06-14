Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC with garage

Lewisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
125 Shady Brook Lane
125 Shady Brook Lane, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 4 bd-3 full bath brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood almost across the street from Forysth Country Day School.2,600+sqft of heated luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4001 River Branch Lane
4001 River Branch Lane, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Privacy at its finest! Tucked away on 5+ acres, this 4 bed/4 bath home features a formal living room, den, large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and a large bonus room in the basement.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4979 Ampthill Lane
4979 Ampthill Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Wyngate Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home in Wyngate Village. Brand new carpeting through out entire second level. The loft on 2nd floor is being converted to a 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clemmons West
1 Unit Available
3488 Bramlet Court
3488 Bramlet Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great traditional Farm Style home on beautiful .72 acre cul-de-sac lot, w/stream. Daylight bsmnt has playroom w/built in shelves & a full bath. Master bdrm has vaulted ceiling, paladium windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
859 Fenimore Street
859 Fenimore Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Ardmore 2/3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms,1 Car Basement Garage. Master Bedroom on main. Upstairs another bedroom with full bath and plenty of closet space. Large Living room and Dining Room Combo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 Grand Silo Way
1813 Grand Silo Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1449 sqft
1813 Grand Silo Way Available 07/01/20 Heritage Park Townhome-3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit-Brand New - Heritage Park Townhomes-3 bedroom, 2 bath Brand New unit. 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Grand Silo Way
1801 Grand Silo Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1449 sqft
1801 Grand Silo Way Available 07/01/20 3 bedrroom, 2 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage - Heritage Park Townhomes-3 bedroom, 2 bath unit. 2 car attached garage. Large open floor plan-Kitchen looks into large den and eating area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Scottsdale Drive
208 Scottsdale Drive, Davie County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3400 sqft
208 Scottsdale Drive Available 07/01/20 Oak Valley-4 bed, 3.5 bath home with finished basment - Beautiful home located in Oak Valley .Home has been painted throughout-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Granite counters and custom cabinets in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
361 Grand Court
361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Sted
1 Unit Available
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lewisville, NC

Lewisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

