86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC

Finding an apartment in Lewisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.

1 Unit Available
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1061 Greenly Dr
1061 Greenly Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Traditional home located on a large lot surrounded by mature trees for privacy! Close to shopping, dining and desirable schools! Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem! The floorplan is ideal for entertaining--formal living and dining rooms, plus a cozy
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

1 Unit Available
5163 Fleetwood Circle
5163 Fleetwood Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
ROBINHOOD ROAD AREA: 5163 Fleetwood Circle! - Nice home with country setting. Main level has living room (fireplace removed), dining, kitchen, master bedroom, master bath and laundry. Dining opens to a nice deck and fenced back yard.

Mount Tabor
1 Unit Available
3419 Polo Road #92
3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1287 sqft
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck.

1 Unit Available
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.

The Village
1 Unit Available
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
SPRING INTO SAVINGS!!! - (RLNE3951848)

1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

Forsyth Forest
1 Unit Available
4309 Rosebriar Lane
4309 Rosebriar Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2900 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Club Haven Estates
1 Unit Available
145 Billie Sue Drive
145 Billie Sue Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3000 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in.

1 Unit Available
4621 Oak Park Drive
4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be

1 Unit Available
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.

Cedar Forest
1 Unit Available
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.

Salem Woods
1 Unit Available
165 Preston Downs Way
165 Preston Downs Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute and cozy one level house in great location off of Jonestown Rd.....open floorplan, wood flooring in much of the house and beautiful granite countertops in the bathrooms! There is also a fireplace plus all the kitchen appliances are included.....

Huntcliff
1 Unit Available
131 Cedar Cove Lane
131 Cedar Cove Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
CEDAR COVE/PEACE HAVEN/421! - Nice main level corner condo with front porch and side deck. Laminate, vinyl and carpet floorings. Washer and dryer provided but not maintained. Central heat and air. Tenant pays electricity.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lewisville, NC

Finding an apartment in Lewisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

