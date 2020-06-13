/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.
125 Shady Brook Lane
125 Shady Brook Lane, Lewisville, NC
Beautiful 4 bd-3 full bath brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood almost across the street from Forysth Country Day School.2,600+sqft of heated luxury.
1061 Greenly Dr
1061 Greenly Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Traditional home located on a large lot surrounded by mature trees for privacy! Close to shopping, dining and desirable schools! Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem! The floorplan is ideal for entertaining--formal living and dining rooms, plus a cozy
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
1508 Trinity Garden Cir
1508 Trinity Garden Circle, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1976 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/10/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Town and Country Estates
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Forsyth Forest
4309 Rosebriar Lane
4309 Rosebriar Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Stonebridge
401 Herndon Drive
401 Herndon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath retreat off of Country Club road, minutes from downtown! Close to shopping, dining, in a relaxed setting. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Club Haven Estates
145 Billie Sue Drive
145 Billie Sue Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in.
4621 Oak Park Drive
4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.
821 Boyer Dr
821 Boyer Drive, Clemmons, NC
Clemmons Peace Haven - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Security System. Conveniently located near Baptist Health, and WFU ready for the next loving family. (RLNE5814756)
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.
Mount Tabor
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.
Bermuda Run
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103
156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor,
5163 Fleetwood Circle
5163 Fleetwood Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
ROBINHOOD ROAD AREA: 5163 Fleetwood Circle! - Nice home with country setting. Main level has living room (fireplace removed), dining, kitchen, master bedroom, master bath and laundry. Dining opens to a nice deck and fenced back yard.
Town and Country Estates
4361 MILL CREEK ROAD
4361 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2658 sqft
- (RLNE4067318)
Peace Haven
495 Burkes Crossing Dr
495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard.