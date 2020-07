Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for lease in Kings Mountain, NC - Mobile Home for Rent in Kings Mountain, NC. The home comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It comes with the Living Room and Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and Stove. Has a front porch and window a/c unit.



(RLNE5787515)