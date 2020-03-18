All apartments in Kannapolis
906 Oval St.

906 Oval Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 Oval Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
906 Oval St

Cozy two bedroom, one and a half bathroom home with bonus room available in Kannapolis! Kitchen is furnished with appliances and stainless steel sink. Laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer units. High ceilings.

Landlord is Pet friendly!

EXCELLENT LOCATION:
• .5 miles to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
• less than 1 mile to research campus
• 1 mile to Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA

Flexible lease terms from 1 year to 35 months available.

Please confirm you or a Cosigner meet the minimum criteria prior to viewing the home:
• No previous eviction records
• Have 1 months’ rent and security deposit equal to one month’s rent available to move in
• Monthly household gross (before taxes) income of 3 times monthly rent
• Credit score above 600

Equal housing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Oval St. have any available units?
906 Oval St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 906 Oval St. have?
Some of 906 Oval St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Oval St. currently offering any rent specials?
906 Oval St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Oval St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Oval St. is pet friendly.
Does 906 Oval St. offer parking?
No, 906 Oval St. does not offer parking.
Does 906 Oval St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Oval St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Oval St. have a pool?
No, 906 Oval St. does not have a pool.
Does 906 Oval St. have accessible units?
No, 906 Oval St. does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Oval St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Oval St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Oval St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Oval St. does not have units with air conditioning.

