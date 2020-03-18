Amenities
906 Oval St
Cozy two bedroom, one and a half bathroom home with bonus room available in Kannapolis! Kitchen is furnished with appliances and stainless steel sink. Laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer units. High ceilings.
Landlord is Pet friendly!
EXCELLENT LOCATION:
• .5 miles to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
• less than 1 mile to research campus
• 1 mile to Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA
Flexible lease terms from 1 year to 35 months available.
Please confirm you or a Cosigner meet the minimum criteria prior to viewing the home:
• No previous eviction records
• Have 1 months’ rent and security deposit equal to one month’s rent available to move in
• Monthly household gross (before taxes) income of 3 times monthly rent
• Credit score above 600
Equal housing opportunity.