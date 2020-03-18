Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

906 Oval St



Cozy two bedroom, one and a half bathroom home with bonus room available in Kannapolis! Kitchen is furnished with appliances and stainless steel sink. Laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer units. High ceilings.



Landlord is Pet friendly!



EXCELLENT LOCATION:

• .5 miles to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• less than 1 mile to research campus

• 1 mile to Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA



Flexible lease terms from 1 year to 35 months available.



Please confirm you or a Cosigner meet the minimum criteria prior to viewing the home:

• No previous eviction records

• Have 1 months’ rent and security deposit equal to one month’s rent available to move in

• Monthly household gross (before taxes) income of 3 times monthly rent

• Credit score above 600



Equal housing opportunity.