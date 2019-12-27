All apartments in Kannapolis
830 Richard Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

830 Richard Avenue

830 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will be impressed when you enter 830 Richard Avenue. This newly renovated 2 bedroom home has neutral tones, updated kitchen with custom backsplash and new appliances. The bedrooms are very large with good sized closets. Backyard is not fenced but good size. Convenient location. Call today to schedule your appointment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Richard Avenue have any available units?
830 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 830 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Richard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 830 Richard Avenue offer parking?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 830 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Richard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Richard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

