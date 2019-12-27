Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will be impressed when you enter 830 Richard Avenue. This newly renovated 2 bedroom home has neutral tones, updated kitchen with custom backsplash and new appliances. The bedrooms are very large with good sized closets. Backyard is not fenced but good size. Convenient location. Call today to schedule your appointment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.