Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

657 Wilson Street

657 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

657 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have got to see these fully renovated, brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow style condos in booming Kannapolis! Near I-85 and the Research Campus! Located on quiet Wilson Street, these units are extremely spacious and have never been lived in since the renovation in 2019! Large living room opens into the bedroom and then kitchen at the back of the unit. Brand new flooring, fresh, neutral paint, new counter tops, new cabinetry, new light fixtures, new blinds, new hardware, new appliances, new air conditioning units and more! Front and back porch. Yard space too!For this price you cannot beat it. Call today to schedule your appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Wilson Street have any available units?
657 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 657 Wilson Street have?
Some of 657 Wilson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 657 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 657 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 657 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 657 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 657 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Wilson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 Wilson Street has units with air conditioning.
