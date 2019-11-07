657 Wilson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You have got to see these fully renovated, brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow style condos in booming Kannapolis! Near I-85 and the Research Campus! Located on quiet Wilson Street, these units are extremely spacious and have never been lived in since the renovation in 2019! Large living room opens into the bedroom and then kitchen at the back of the unit. Brand new flooring, fresh, neutral paint, new counter tops, new cabinetry, new light fixtures, new blinds, new hardware, new appliances, new air conditioning units and more! Front and back porch. Yard space too!For this price you cannot beat it. Call today to schedule your appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.