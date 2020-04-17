All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 615 Leonard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
615 Leonard Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

615 Leonard Avenue

615 Leonard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

615 Leonard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated- 3 bed, 2bath Bungalow near downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 4/10/20

3 bed 2 bath Remodeled bungalow. Many upgrades features in this home. Newer kitchen cabinets/countertops. Newer vinyl windows. Washer/Dryer connections. Newer light fixtures. New roof 2015. Central (gas) heat and air. Layout of house has large kitchen, bar and eat in area. Spacious living room. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closet areas with full bathroom. Appliances: Refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, stove. Partial fence in back yard. .

Directions: US-29 N/ S Cannon Blvd exit 58 toward Kannapolis, slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Leonard Ave. Home is on the left.

Qualifications: Rental qualifications: Please do drive by before calling for appt. Qualifications: Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal issues.

(RLNE2022809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Leonard Avenue have any available units?
615 Leonard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 615 Leonard Avenue have?
Some of 615 Leonard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Leonard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 Leonard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Leonard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Leonard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue offer parking?
No, 615 Leonard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Leonard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue have a pool?
No, 615 Leonard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 615 Leonard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Leonard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Leonard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Leonard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College