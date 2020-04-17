615 Leonard Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated- 3 bed, 2bath Bungalow near downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 4/10/20



3 bed 2 bath Remodeled bungalow. Many upgrades features in this home. Newer kitchen cabinets/countertops. Newer vinyl windows. Washer/Dryer connections. Newer light fixtures. New roof 2015. Central (gas) heat and air. Layout of house has large kitchen, bar and eat in area. Spacious living room. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closet areas with full bathroom. Appliances: Refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, stove. Partial fence in back yard. .



Directions: US-29 N/ S Cannon Blvd exit 58 toward Kannapolis, slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Leonard Ave. Home is on the left.



Qualifications: Rental qualifications: Please do drive by before calling for appt. Qualifications: Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal issues.



