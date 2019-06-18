All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

614 S Harding Avenue

614 South Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 South Harding Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move in 2 Bed 1 bath recently renovated home in the heart of Kannapolis. All New flooring through out the entire house and freshly painted. Minutes from downtown Kannapolis! Easy access to I-85
Application fee is $30 per adult applicant for credit/criminal background. Security deposit is one month's rent and is due upon application approval. One month's rent is due in full upon move-in, regardless of move-in date. Please note, Following month will be prorated if you move in anytime after the 1st of month. Pets do require owner approval. If approved, we will charge $30/month per pet and a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S Harding Avenue have any available units?
614 S Harding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 614 S Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
614 S Harding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 S Harding Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 614 S Harding Avenue offers parking.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S Harding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue have a pool?
No, 614 S Harding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 614 S Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S Harding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 S Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 S Harding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
