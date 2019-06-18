614 S Harding Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Ready to move in 2 Bed 1 bath recently renovated home in the heart of Kannapolis. All New flooring through out the entire house and freshly painted. Minutes from downtown Kannapolis! Easy access to I-85

Application fee is $30 per adult applicant for credit/criminal background. Security deposit is one month's rent and is due upon application approval. One month's rent is due in full upon move-in, regardless of move-in date. Please note, Following month will be prorated if you move in anytime after the 1st of month. Pets do require owner approval. If approved, we will charge $30/month per pet and a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet