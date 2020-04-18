613 Hillside St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Must see! Completely Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house - Very close to Downtown Kannapolis and new Baseball Stadium - Must see! This is a VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located very close to downtown Kannapolis and the new baseball stadium. It is all electric and has central heating and air conditioning. Appliances included are microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and washer and dryer hookups. The house has hardwoods in the bedrooms and living room with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The bathroom is all new with tile tub surround, tile floors and new modern toilet, vanity, fixtures and mirror. There are ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. It has all new light fixtures and recessed lighting in kitchen and hallway. There is a nice deck off the back of the house with a good sized backyard.



The tenant would be responsible for all utilities(Duke- Power, City of Kannapolis- Water) and is required to have and maintain renters insurance.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703747)