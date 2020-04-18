All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

613 Hillside St

613 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 Hillside Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see! Completely Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house - Very close to Downtown Kannapolis and new Baseball Stadium - Must see! This is a VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located very close to downtown Kannapolis and the new baseball stadium. It is all electric and has central heating and air conditioning. Appliances included are microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and washer and dryer hookups. The house has hardwoods in the bedrooms and living room with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The bathroom is all new with tile tub surround, tile floors and new modern toilet, vanity, fixtures and mirror. There are ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. It has all new light fixtures and recessed lighting in kitchen and hallway. There is a nice deck off the back of the house with a good sized backyard.

The tenant would be responsible for all utilities(Duke- Power, City of Kannapolis- Water) and is required to have and maintain renters insurance.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Hillside St have any available units?
613 Hillside St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 613 Hillside St have?
Some of 613 Hillside St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Hillside St currently offering any rent specials?
613 Hillside St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Hillside St pet-friendly?
No, 613 Hillside St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 613 Hillside St offer parking?
No, 613 Hillside St does not offer parking.
Does 613 Hillside St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Hillside St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Hillside St have a pool?
No, 613 Hillside St does not have a pool.
Does 613 Hillside St have accessible units?
No, 613 Hillside St does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Hillside St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Hillside St has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Hillside St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 Hillside St has units with air conditioning.

