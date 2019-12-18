609 S Harding Avenue

609 South Harding Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Jamestown
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Charming Single Family in Booming Kannapolis! - Lovely 2 bedroom home that has been nicely renovated. Inside there are hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen is spacious and includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry room is great size towards back of the home. Large back/side yard and no neighbors on one side. Front porch is great for relaxation or conversation. Call today to schedule your viewing.
(RLNE5397039)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
