609 S Harding Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

609 S Harding Avenue

609 South Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Harding Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Single Family in Booming Kannapolis! - Lovely 2 bedroom home that has been nicely renovated. Inside there are hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen is spacious and includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry room is great size towards back of the home. Large back/side yard and no neighbors on one side. Front porch is great for relaxation or conversation. Call today to schedule your viewing.

(RLNE5397039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S Harding Avenue have any available units?
609 S Harding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 609 S Harding Avenue have?
Some of 609 S Harding Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 S Harding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 S Harding Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S Harding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

