609 S Harding Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Single Family in Booming Kannapolis! - Lovely 2 bedroom home that has been nicely renovated. Inside there are hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen is spacious and includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry room is great size towards back of the home. Large back/side yard and no neighbors on one side. Front porch is great for relaxation or conversation. Call today to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE5397039)