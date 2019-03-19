516 Evelyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home boasts original hardwood floors and updated fixtures throughout! Very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets, large pantry. Separate dining room and kitchen bar area. Updated bathrooms with a gorgeous master tile shower/rainfall shower head and a separate garden tub. Huge master closet and plenty of storage throughout. Fenced in back yard with a covered back porch and ceiling fan for warm summer evening sittings! A couple finishing touches will be completed before tenant move in to include a new refrigerator.



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1,150.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.