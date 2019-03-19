All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Evelyn Avenue

516 Evelyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Evelyn Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home boasts original hardwood floors and updated fixtures throughout! Very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets, large pantry. Separate dining room and kitchen bar area. Updated bathrooms with a gorgeous master tile shower/rainfall shower head and a separate garden tub. Huge master closet and plenty of storage throughout. Fenced in back yard with a covered back porch and ceiling fan for warm summer evening sittings! A couple finishing touches will be completed before tenant move in to include a new refrigerator.

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1,150.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have any available units?
516 Evelyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 516 Evelyn Avenue have?
Some of 516 Evelyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Evelyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Evelyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Evelyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Evelyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Evelyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
