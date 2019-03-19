All apartments in Kannapolis
501 Spring Street

501 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Spring Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,176 sq ft of living space and is located in Kannapolis, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Spring Street have any available units?
501 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 501 Spring Street have?
Some of 501 Spring Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 501 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 501 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
