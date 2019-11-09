All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

494 Rogers Lake Road E

494 Rogers Lake Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

494 Rogers Lake Rd E, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. A new build townhome located at the cross streets of Rogers Lake E and Branch St. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have any available units?
494 Rogers Lake Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 494 Rogers Lake Road E currently offering any rent specials?
494 Rogers Lake Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Rogers Lake Road E pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Rogers Lake Road E is pet friendly.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E offer parking?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not offer parking.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have a pool?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have a pool.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have accessible units?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have units with air conditioning.
