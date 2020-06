Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

ALL ELECTRIC! 3BR/1.5BA ranch home in perfect location. Convenient to shopping and major roads. Large eat-in kitchen. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms. Spacious backyard. Screened In Back Porch and good sized storage shed/workshop 2 car carport. Please, no Smoking and no Pets. This property does not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers. Owner is licensed real estate agent.