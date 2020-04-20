400 N Cannon Boulevard

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures. New ceiling tiles with black framing throughout the building. Complete inside and outside painting.

Roof was replaced all the way down to the metal, all old tar roofing material removed and new base fiber board and roof installed. Brand new commercial mechanicals. Trees removed for better visual from Cannon Blvd. All new spray in foam insulation on the inside metal roof panels. All outside lights replaced with new LED lighting.

All new mechanical (heat & air). Remodel mechanical room and created electrical room. Building has 3-phase power. New insulated commercial grade windows throughout whole property TO BE INSTALLED the week of 4/20/20. Property was surveyed. Corner lot with 22 parking spaces.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.