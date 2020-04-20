All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

400 N Cannon Boulevard

400 North Cannon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures. New ceiling tiles with black framing throughout the building. Complete inside and outside painting.
Roof was replaced all the way down to the metal, all old tar roofing material removed and new base fiber board and roof installed. Brand new commercial mechanicals. Trees removed for better visual from Cannon Blvd. All new spray in foam insulation on the inside metal roof panels. All outside lights replaced with new LED lighting.
All new mechanical (heat & air). Remodel mechanical room and created electrical room. Building has 3-phase power. New insulated commercial grade windows throughout whole property TO BE INSTALLED the week of 4/20/20. Property was surveyed. Corner lot with 22 parking spaces.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have any available units?
400 N Cannon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 400 N Cannon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Cannon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Cannon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Cannon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Cannon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Cannon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

