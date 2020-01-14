313 Dot Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Brand New 2 Story Duplex Unit in Kannapolis - Subdivision: None

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 1/2

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 2020

Pets: NO PETS

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Charles Aycock Elem., Kannapolis Middle, AL Brown High School



This brand new 2 story duplex unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has an open living room, dining area and good size kitchen with breakfast area. Durable luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel fixtures and black appliances. Master bedroom has private full bath and good size closet. Back patio and 2 car driveway. Located just off Hwy 29 and Fairview St. in Kannapolis. Close to Hwy 3 and minutes from I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit.



