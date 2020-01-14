All apartments in Kannapolis
313 Dot Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

313 Dot Avenue

313 Dot Ave · No Longer Available
Location

313 Dot Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Brand New 2 Story Duplex Unit in Kannapolis - Subdivision: None
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 1/2
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 2020
Pets: NO PETS
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Charles Aycock Elem., Kannapolis Middle, AL Brown High School

This brand new 2 story duplex unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has an open living room, dining area and good size kitchen with breakfast area. Durable luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel fixtures and black appliances. Master bedroom has private full bath and good size closet. Back patio and 2 car driveway. Located just off Hwy 29 and Fairview St. in Kannapolis. Close to Hwy 3 and minutes from I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Dot Avenue have any available units?
313 Dot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 313 Dot Avenue have?
Some of 313 Dot Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Dot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
313 Dot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Dot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Dot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 313 Dot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 313 Dot Avenue offers parking.
Does 313 Dot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Dot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Dot Avenue have a pool?
No, 313 Dot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 313 Dot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 313 Dot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Dot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Dot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Dot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Dot Avenue has units with air conditioning.

