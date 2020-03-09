All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 311 Dot Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
311 Dot Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 12:36 PM

311 Dot Avenue

311 Dot Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Dot Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Built Duplex featuring (3) Three Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with Living Room, Dining Room and Beautiful Kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter-tops in the kitchen and the upstairs bathrooms. All appliances are included; Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Pantry, laundry room and half bathroom located on the first floor. Ceiling Fans in the Living room and the Master Bedroom. Carpet on the stairs and in all bedrooms. Freshly painted with nice neutral gray tones; Dual thermostats; Sliding glass door leads to patio. The owner will be installing a vinyl partition between concrete patio; nice size yard; two assigned concrete parking spaces. Tenant responsible for all utilities and will be required to have Renter's Insurance. Call Today to schedule an Appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Dot Avenue have any available units?
311 Dot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 311 Dot Avenue have?
Some of 311 Dot Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Dot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 Dot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Dot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 311 Dot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 311 Dot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 Dot Avenue offers parking.
Does 311 Dot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Dot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Dot Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 Dot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 Dot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 Dot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Dot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Dot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Dot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Dot Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKannapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College