311 Dot Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly Built Duplex featuring (3) Three Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with Living Room, Dining Room and Beautiful Kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter-tops in the kitchen and the upstairs bathrooms. All appliances are included; Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Pantry, laundry room and half bathroom located on the first floor. Ceiling Fans in the Living room and the Master Bedroom. Carpet on the stairs and in all bedrooms. Freshly painted with nice neutral gray tones; Dual thermostats; Sliding glass door leads to patio. The owner will be installing a vinyl partition between concrete patio; nice size yard; two assigned concrete parking spaces. Tenant responsible for all utilities and will be required to have Renter's Insurance. Call Today to schedule an Appointment!