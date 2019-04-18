All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

301 Odell St.

301 Odell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

301 Odell Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3bd/2ba House completely renovated w/ Sub Zero & Wolf Appliances near downtown Kannapolis with easy access to Hwy 29 - 3 bed 2 bath House that has been refinished with the nicest finishes. The kithcen is open to the den and dining area both having very large windows that is also connected to a large laundry room that includes storage. The 2 guest rooms have nice layouts with plenty of light, the master is very large, with built in closet with draws and hide a closet. Then there is the master bath that has two sinks and the best shower with 4 overhead and 4 body sprays with the house being feed by a tankless water heater so the water will never run out. Other amenties is the HVAC is a higher efficiency unit with dehumidifier, high end appliances including sub-zero, wolf, miele, and bosch, and a 3 car garage that has its own hvac unit. This house is nice as it can be finished and has been taken care of.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4812424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Odell St. have any available units?
301 Odell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 301 Odell St. have?
Some of 301 Odell St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Odell St. currently offering any rent specials?
301 Odell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Odell St. pet-friendly?
No, 301 Odell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 301 Odell St. offer parking?
Yes, 301 Odell St. offers parking.
Does 301 Odell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Odell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Odell St. have a pool?
No, 301 Odell St. does not have a pool.
Does 301 Odell St. have accessible units?
No, 301 Odell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Odell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Odell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Odell St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Odell St. has units with air conditioning.
