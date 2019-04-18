301 Odell St.

Amenities

3bd/2ba House completely renovated w/ Sub Zero & Wolf Appliances near downtown Kannapolis with easy access to Hwy 29 - 3 bed 2 bath House that has been refinished with the nicest finishes. The kithcen is open to the den and dining area both having very large windows that is also connected to a large laundry room that includes storage. The 2 guest rooms have nice layouts with plenty of light, the master is very large, with built in closet with draws and hide a closet. Then there is the master bath that has two sinks and the best shower with 4 overhead and 4 body sprays with the house being feed by a tankless water heater so the water will never run out. Other amenties is the HVAC is a higher efficiency unit with dehumidifier, high end appliances including sub-zero, wolf, miele, and bosch, and a 3 car garage that has its own hvac unit. This house is nice as it can be finished and has been taken care of.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4812424)