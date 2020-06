Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely perfect! Beautifully remodeled and ready for you to call home today! This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home has incredible kitchen space! Will delight the chef in every household. Close to schools, shopping, parks, interstate access, the list goes on and on! Call today for your private showing! This one will not last long! Sorry, no pets allowed!