Kannapolis, NC
2831 Turquoise Circle
Last updated April 10 2020

2831 Turquoise Circle

2831 Turquoise Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Turquoise Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28036

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Impeccably maintained spacious home in the popular Waterford Community. All Hardwood flooring on lower level. Granite counters with stainless appliances, Huge pantry. Open floor plan. Spacious master with double vanities and huge master closet. Oversized secondary bedrooms with walk in closets plus loft. Close commute to Huntersville, Charlotte, and Concord. Community amenities include swimming pool, playground, and walking trails. Pets are subject to breed. Sorry - No cats. Available for beginning of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

