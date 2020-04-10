2831 Turquoise Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Impeccably maintained spacious home in the popular Waterford Community. All Hardwood flooring on lower level. Granite counters with stainless appliances, Huge pantry. Open floor plan. Spacious master with double vanities and huge master closet. Oversized secondary bedrooms with walk in closets plus loft. Close commute to Huntersville, Charlotte, and Concord. Community amenities include swimming pool, playground, and walking trails. Pets are subject to breed. Sorry - No cats. Available for beginning of May.