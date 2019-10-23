Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2806 Vale Ave
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2806 Vale Ave
2806 Vale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kannapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
2806 Vale Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You won't believe this remodel. This is a hard to find 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 masters. This home is located on large lot and has tons of extra storage.
Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 Vale Ave have any available units?
2806 Vale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 2806 Vale Ave have?
Some of 2806 Vale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2806 Vale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Vale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Vale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Vale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Vale Ave offer parking?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have a pool?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2806 Vale Ave has units with air conditioning.
