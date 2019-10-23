All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 2806 Vale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2806 Vale Ave
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

2806 Vale Ave

2806 Vale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2806 Vale Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You won't believe this remodel. This is a hard to find 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 masters. This home is located on large lot and has tons of extra storage.
Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Vale Ave have any available units?
2806 Vale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2806 Vale Ave have?
Some of 2806 Vale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Vale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Vale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Vale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Vale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Vale Ave offer parking?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have a pool?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Vale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Vale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2806 Vale Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College