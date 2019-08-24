246 Briarcliff Dr

Amenities
Briarcliff Drive - Property Id: 147409
Beautiful home that has been fully renovated with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. This home has a full in-law suite, kitchen and adjoining bedrooms.
Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs in-law suite comes with a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom and plenty of storage that leads to a walkout basement.
Conveniently located in a great school district, Cabarrus County Schools - (https://www.carolinaschoolhub.com/cabarrus-county-public-schools-nc.cfm). Both Northwest Middle and Northwest High Schools are top in the county.
Minutes away from a really good healthcare system Atrium Health:(https://atriumhealth.org/locations/atrium-health-cabarrus) and plenty of shopping is near bye - Afton Village (http://shopaftonridge.com/).
Don't let this home slip away...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147409p
(RLNE5091851)