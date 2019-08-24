All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

246 Briarcliff Dr

246 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

246 Briarcliff Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Briarcliff Drive - Property Id: 147409

Beautiful home that has been fully renovated with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. This home has a full in-law suite, kitchen and adjoining bedrooms.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs in-law suite comes with a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom and plenty of storage that leads to a walkout basement.

Conveniently located in a great school district, Cabarrus County Schools - (https://www.carolinaschoolhub.com/cabarrus-county-public-schools-nc.cfm). Both Northwest Middle and Northwest High Schools are top in the county.

Minutes away from a really good healthcare system Atrium Health:(https://atriumhealth.org/locations/atrium-health-cabarrus) and plenty of shopping is near bye - Afton Village (http://shopaftonridge.com/).

Don't let this home slip away...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147409p
Property Id 147409

(RLNE5091851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have any available units?
246 Briarcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 246 Briarcliff Dr have?
Some of 246 Briarcliff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Briarcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
246 Briarcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Briarcliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Briarcliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr offer parking?
No, 246 Briarcliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Briarcliff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 246 Briarcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 246 Briarcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Briarcliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Briarcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
