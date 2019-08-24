246 Briarcliff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home that has been fully renovated with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. This home has a full in-law suite, kitchen and adjoining bedrooms.



Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs in-law suite comes with a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom and plenty of storage that leads to a walkout basement.



Conveniently located in a great school district, Cabarrus County Schools - (https://www.carolinaschoolhub.com/cabarrus-county-public-schools-nc.cfm). Both Northwest Middle and Northwest High Schools are top in the county.



Minutes away from a really good healthcare system Atrium Health:(https://atriumhealth.org/locations/atrium-health-cabarrus) and plenty of shopping is near bye - Afton Village (http://shopaftonridge.com/).



Don't let this home slip away...

