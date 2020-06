Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully remodeled ranch, rocking chair porch, granite & stainless kitchen. Breakfast bar, hardwoods, interior is just like new. Great price, won't last long. Refrigerator and washer/dryer available if needed with minor price increase. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.