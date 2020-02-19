All apartments in Kannapolis
219 Key West Avenue

219 Key West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 Key West Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy a nice evening sitting outside on the rocking chair front porch. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Kannapolis home that is only minutes from the Research Park, restaurants and shopping. Large fenced back-yard with a side deck. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1695.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Key West Avenue have any available units?
219 Key West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 219 Key West Avenue have?
Some of 219 Key West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Key West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 Key West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Key West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Key West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 219 Key West Avenue offer parking?
No, 219 Key West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 219 Key West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Key West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Key West Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 Key West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 Key West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 Key West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Key West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Key West Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Key West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Key West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

