219 Key West Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Enjoy a nice evening sitting outside on the rocking chair front porch. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Kannapolis home that is only minutes from the Research Park, restaurants and shopping. Large fenced back-yard with a side deck. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1695.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .