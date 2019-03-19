Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

218 Gumtree Drive - This is a Modern, Full Brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan! Fully equipped kitchen includes all appliances. Lots of counter top and cabinet space including a separate walk in pantry. Dining area has two french doors leading to an over-sized designer stone-paved patio. Spacious living room offers modern cozy fireplace with mantle. Spacious master bedroom, w/ double sink vanity in master bath.HUGE walk in closet. FULLY FENCED private back yard.



Merge onto I-85 N. Take exit 60 for Copperfield Blvd toward Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn left onto Copperfield Blvd NE (signs for Kannapolis/Cannon Village).Continue onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn right onto Centergrove Road. Turn left onto Midlake Avenue.Turn left onto Clear Brook Drive.Turn left onto Gumtree Drive.



(RLNE4717285)