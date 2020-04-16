All apartments in Kannapolis
2104 South Main Street

2104 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 South Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 bed 2 bathroom condo on the first floor Carriage House Community - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House Condominium Community. The unit is all electric with central heating and A/C. Kitchen appliances are included and are a stove and refrigerator. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer. The master bathroom has a private bathroom. This unit as a 1st floor unit that has a covered patio that faces Main Street. Carriage House has 2 pools with large grass common area in the middle of the buildings.
One time $100 Move-in fee charged by HOA.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

(RLNE5683126)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 South Main Street have any available units?
2104 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2104 South Main Street have?
Some of 2104 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2104 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2104 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2104 South Main Street offer parking?
No, 2104 South Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 2104 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 South Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 2104 South Main Street has a pool.
Does 2104 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2104 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2104 South Main Street has units with air conditioning.

