2104 South Main Street

2 bed 2 bathroom condo on the first floor Carriage House Community - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House Condominium Community. The unit is all electric with central heating and A/C. Kitchen appliances are included and are a stove and refrigerator. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer. The master bathroom has a private bathroom. This unit as a 1st floor unit that has a covered patio that faces Main Street. Carriage House has 2 pools with large grass common area in the middle of the buildings. One time $100 Move-in fee charged by HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
