2104 South Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 bed 2 bathroom condo on the first floor Carriage House Community - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House Condominium Community. The unit is all electric with central heating and A/C. Kitchen appliances are included and are a stove and refrigerator. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer. The master bathroom has a private bathroom. This unit as a 1st floor unit that has a covered patio that faces Main Street. Carriage House has 2 pools with large grass common area in the middle of the buildings.

One time $100 Move-in fee charged by HOA.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



(RLNE5683126)