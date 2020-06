Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years. In a great location on Dale Earnhardt Blvd with high traffic exposure. 3 private offices with 2 common area spaces perfect for a receptionist or secretary. and brand new kitchen w/new appliances.



No smoking inside. $1495 security deposit is required before move in.



Call us and leave message to view this office.



All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each applicant is required to pay a $40 application fee as the personal guarantor. You must have a verifiable business, references, and a commercial rental history is preferable.