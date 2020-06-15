All apartments in Kannapolis
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office

1604 South Ridge Avenue · (704) 938-8060
Location

1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete. Speaker Wire has been ran to each room, newer hvac with programmable thermostat, and 3 private offices with small storage room with full size garage door. Each room has large custom windows. Zoned C-2 please review City of Kannapolis for what is allowed fenced area to be shared.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION.

(RLNE4930981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

