1421 Matthew Allen Circle
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

1421 Matthew Allen Circle

1421 Matthew Allen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Matthew Allen Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious Craftsman-style home is nestled away in Settlers Ridge, in the heart of Kannapolis. An expansive two-story foyer greets you as you enter the home. Entertaining will be a breeze with the great room and the nicely-appointed kitchen, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, stove and double-door refrigerator. Shiny hardwood floors accent the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

Upstairs features the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms, as well as two fully-equipped baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well.

A two-car garage provides space for your favorite ride or your favorite hobbies!

You''??re just minutes away from dining, shopping and other excellent conveniences. Access to I-85 provides quick access to uptown Charlotte.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have any available units?
1421 Matthew Allen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have?
Some of 1421 Matthew Allen Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Matthew Allen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Matthew Allen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Matthew Allen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle offers parking.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have a pool?
No, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Matthew Allen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Matthew Allen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
