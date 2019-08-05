1421 Matthew Allen Circle

Amenities

This spacious Craftsman-style home is nestled away in Settlers Ridge, in the heart of Kannapolis. An expansive two-story foyer greets you as you enter the home. Entertaining will be a breeze with the great room and the nicely-appointed kitchen, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, stove and double-door refrigerator. Shiny hardwood floors accent the kitchen, dining room, and living room.



Upstairs features the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms, as well as two fully-equipped baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well.



A two-car garage provides space for your favorite ride or your favorite hobbies!



You''??re just minutes away from dining, shopping and other excellent conveniences. Access to I-85 provides quick access to uptown Charlotte.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



