123 James Street

Amenities

cats allowed carport recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located close to downtown Kannapolis. Large bedrooms & Living room with new flooring throughout. Large private back yard, double enclosed carport with plenty of room for storage. Hurry this one won't last long!! Please call with any questions (704) 301-9400Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.