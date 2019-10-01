All apartments in Kannapolis
123 James Street
123 James Street

123 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 James Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located close to downtown Kannapolis. Large bedrooms & Living room with new flooring throughout. Large private back yard, double enclosed carport with plenty of room for storage. Hurry this one won't last long!! Please call with any questions (704) 301-9400Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

