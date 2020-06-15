All apartments in Kannapolis
123 Carriage House Drive
123 Carriage House Drive

Location

123 Carriage House Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Carriage House Drive · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Updated 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Carriage House Community - This property is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House community located on S. Main Street in Kannapolis. This unit has recently been remodeled, updated include remodeled kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops and new cabinets with under lighting and soft close doors and drawers, remodeled bathrooms with new tub and shower surrounds. It also has new fixtures through out and comes with a stacked washer and dryer. The unit also has a large storage room located off of the living room. The property is very nice and will not last long. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools and large grassed common area.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Carriage House Drive have any available units?
123 Carriage House Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Carriage House Drive have?
Some of 123 Carriage House Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Carriage House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Carriage House Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Carriage House Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Carriage House Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Carriage House Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Carriage House Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive have a pool?
Yes, 123 Carriage House Drive has a pool.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Carriage House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Carriage House Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Carriage House Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Carriage House Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
