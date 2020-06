Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Be the first to enjoy all the new upgrades. New floors, paint, kitchen, fixtures, deck, and AC. View the countryside from the kitchen window, yet only minutes away from I-85, Kannapolis, and Concord. After the short commute home, you can look forward to grilling dinner on the new deck, playing catch in the spacious side yard, or just relaxing in the large family room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.