Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful new home with the latest customs colors inside and out. This home will not last long. Great location near everything! Upgraded cabinets with slow close drawers, granite counter tops and upgrades appliances. Fridge is included. Hurry before this one is gone.