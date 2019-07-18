Nice 3 bedroom home located close to down town Kannapolis. Includes stove and dishwasher. This home has central heat and air. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Westover Avenue have any available units?
116 Westover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 116 Westover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 Westover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.