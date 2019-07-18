All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 116 Westover Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
116 Westover Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:34 PM

116 Westover Avenue

116 Westover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

116 Westover Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION

Nice 3 bedroom home located close to down town Kannapolis.
Includes stove and dishwasher.
This home has central heat and air.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Westover Avenue have any available units?
116 Westover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 116 Westover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 Westover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Westover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 Westover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 116 Westover Avenue offer parking?
No, 116 Westover Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 116 Westover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Westover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Westover Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 Westover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 Westover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 Westover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Westover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Westover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Westover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Westover Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College