113 South Ridge Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

113 South Ridge Avenue

113 South Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

113 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3bd/1ba House completely renovated across from Downtown Kannapolis & a large back yard - 3 bed/ 1 bath House on the first block of S Ridge across from the Train Station that has been completely renovated. This location is the best there is with what to come in downtown Kannapolis. Very nice corner porch, large bedrooms, mudroom/washer/dryer hookup off the kitchen and backdoor. Very nice tiled bathroom and kitchen that looks very nice. Must See will go fast.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have any available units?
113 South Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 113 South Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 South Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 South Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 South Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
