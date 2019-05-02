113 South Ridge Avenue

Amenities

3bd/1ba House completely renovated across from Downtown Kannapolis & a large back yard - 3 bed/ 1 bath House on the first block of S Ridge across from the Train Station that has been completely renovated. This location is the best there is with what to come in downtown Kannapolis. Very nice corner porch, large bedrooms, mudroom/washer/dryer hookup off the kitchen and backdoor. Very nice tiled bathroom and kitchen that looks very nice. Must See will go fast.



No Pets Allowed



