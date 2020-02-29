107 S East Avenue

Amenities

Very Nice 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Mill House Very Close to Downtown Kannapolis and the New Baseball Stadium - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. All rooms are good sized with tons of storage.This property also has a garage and a fenced in backyard. One side of the garage can be used for a shop/storage, the other side is big enough to park a car and it has a small office in the back. The home has central HVAC, gas heat and a gas water heater. Appliances included are the stove refrigerator and dishwasher and has washer/dryer hookups.

The house is located just a few blocks from downtown Kannapolis, the research campus and the new Minor League Baseball Stadium. The house is very nice and will not last long!

At this property the tenant is responsible for all utilities and will need to have renters insurance. These include Duke Energy- power, Dominion Energy- Gas and City of Kannapolis- water sewer and trash.



No Cats Allowed



