Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
107 S East Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

107 S East Avenue

107 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Nice 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Mill House Very Close to Downtown Kannapolis and the New Baseball Stadium - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. All rooms are good sized with tons of storage.This property also has a garage and a fenced in backyard. One side of the garage can be used for a shop/storage, the other side is big enough to park a car and it has a small office in the back. The home has central HVAC, gas heat and a gas water heater. Appliances included are the stove refrigerator and dishwasher and has washer/dryer hookups.
The house is located just a few blocks from downtown Kannapolis, the research campus and the new Minor League Baseball Stadium. The house is very nice and will not last long!
At this property the tenant is responsible for all utilities and will need to have renters insurance. These include Duke Energy- power, Dominion Energy- Gas and City of Kannapolis- water sewer and trash.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5571559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S East Avenue have any available units?
107 S East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 107 S East Avenue have?
Some of 107 S East Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 S East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S East Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 S East Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 107 S East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 S East Avenue offers parking.
Does 107 S East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 S East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S East Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 S East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 S East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 S East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 S East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 S East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 S East Avenue has units with air conditioning.
