106 22nd Street

Don't miss this 2/1 beautifullly refurbished home that is only a couple miles from the new Kannapolis Cannon Ballers stadium! There is so much character here along with a brand new roof, original hardwood floors, sleek tile, new cabinets, and large living room windows. This home is a MUST SEE! Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history.