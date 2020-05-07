All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
106 22nd Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

106 22nd Street

106 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 West 22nd Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this 2/1 beautifullly refurbished home that is only a couple miles from the new Kannapolis Cannon Ballers stadium! There is so much character here along with a brand new roof, original hardwood floors, sleek tile, new cabinets, and large living room windows. This home is a MUST SEE! Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 22nd Street have any available units?
106 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 106 22nd Street have?
Some of 106 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 106 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 106 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 106 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

