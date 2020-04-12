All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1012 McLain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1012 McLain Road
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:58 PM

1012 McLain Road

1012 Mclain Road · (704) 938-8060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 McLain Road · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85. The house is in very good condition with vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathroom, and laundry/mudroom & carpet in bedrooms and den. House amenities include washer & dryer hookup, refrigerator, stove, screened in porch and a large backyard.

Overcash Real Estate
Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4383582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 McLain Road have any available units?
1012 McLain Road has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 McLain Road have?
Some of 1012 McLain Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 McLain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1012 McLain Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 McLain Road pet-friendly?
No, 1012 McLain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1012 McLain Road offer parking?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not offer parking.
Does 1012 McLain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 McLain Road have a pool?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1012 McLain Road have accessible units?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 McLain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 McLain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 McLain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1012 McLain Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity