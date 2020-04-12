1012 McLain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85. The house is in very good condition with vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathroom, and laundry/mudroom & carpet in bedrooms and den. House amenities include washer & dryer hookup, refrigerator, stove, screened in porch and a large backyard.



Overcash Real Estate

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.



No Pets Allowed



