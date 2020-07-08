CALL MARK CAUFIELD WITH QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property Management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-4205. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 Mallard Head Lane have any available units?
922 Mallard Head Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 922 Mallard Head Lane have?
Some of 922 Mallard Head Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Mallard Head Lane currently offering any rent specials?
922 Mallard Head Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.