143 Wrangell Drive.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

143 Wrangell Drive

143 Wrangell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

143 Wrangell Dr, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
BRAND NEW 2-story in the new community of Parkmont in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Office area off the Foyer, Hardwoods, Great Room with Fireplace, Dining area open to the Kitchen. Open Kitchen has granite, island, stainless appliances and Pantry. Upper Level with Loft, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. Large Master Suite also upstairs with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. You will enjoy a spacious Patio with built-in Grill with counter and a Front Covered Porch. Neighborhood has a trail connecting to Cornelius Rd Park with three lighted baseball fields, six tennis courts, concessions and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 143 Wrangell Drive have any available units?
143 Wrangell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 143 Wrangell Drive have?
Some of 143 Wrangell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Wrangell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Wrangell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Wrangell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Wrangell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Wrangell Drive offers parking.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Wrangell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Wrangell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Wrangell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Wrangell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Wrangell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Wrangell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

