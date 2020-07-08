143 Wrangell Drive.

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2-story in the new community of Parkmont in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Office area off the Foyer, Hardwoods, Great Room with Fireplace, Dining area open to the Kitchen. Open Kitchen has granite, island, stainless appliances and Pantry. Upper Level with Loft, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. Large Master Suite also upstairs with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. You will enjoy a spacious Patio with built-in Grill with counter and a Front Covered Porch. Neighborhood has a trail connecting to Cornelius Rd Park with three lighted baseball fields, six tennis courts, concessions and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!