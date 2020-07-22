All apartments in Iredell County
130 Patrose Ln

130 Patrose Lane · No Longer Available
130 Patrose Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with large garage/ workshop - Property Id: 248150

Beautiful house with large detached garage/workshop on 2 wooded acres in Mooresville. One story living w/ a split bedroom plan, features an updated kitchen with white cabinetry and granite.Home is tucked away in a quiet serene neighborhood making it feel like you are in the country, yet it's just minutes to Hwy 150 and all its restaurants and shopping.Updated bathrooms and fresh neutral paint. Rocking chair front porch, lg back deck, plenty of parking and no HOA. Detached garage/workshop is 24'x24', fully insulated and has two 220 volt outlets. Perfect for the mechanic, handyman, equipment storage, or even a self contained home office!Home also has a 1 car attached garage as well as a place to plug in an RV or camper. Dogs will be considered on an individual basis with non refundable pet fee.No breed restrictions. Sorry no cats.No Smoking indoors. Water,sewer and all kitchen appliances included. Come see everything this amazing home has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248150
Property Id 248150

(RLNE5664494)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 130 Patrose Ln have any available units?
130 Patrose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 130 Patrose Ln have?
Some of 130 Patrose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Patrose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
130 Patrose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Patrose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Patrose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 130 Patrose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 130 Patrose Ln offers parking.
Does 130 Patrose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Patrose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Patrose Ln have a pool?
No, 130 Patrose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 130 Patrose Ln have accessible units?
No, 130 Patrose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Patrose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Patrose Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Patrose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Patrose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
